Renovation of Schools in Kitgum Delayed Despite Visible Damage

In short
Prior to the re-reopening of schools countrywide, the Ministry of Education and Sports allowed government-aided schools to use part of the money meant for capitation grants to renovate school structures. Capitation grant is normally used by schools to buy teaching materials, pay utility bills, school management and facilitate co-curricular activities.
Renovation of Schools in Kitgum Delayed Despite Visible Damage12 Jan 2022, 19:49 Comments 32 Views Education Health Northern Updates
In short
