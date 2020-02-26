Alex Otto
Renowned Activists Denied Access to Parliament

26 Feb 2020, 11:36 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
Police officers intercept the youths who brought piglets onto the House precincts. Olive Nakatudde

Police officers intercept the youths who brought piglets onto the House precincts.

Some of the activists who were reportedly banned from Parliament include Moses Bigirwa, Norman Tumuhimbise, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Kitonsa.

 

