In short
Peter Achucu Lokiru, a renowned raider responsible for raids in Karamoja and Turkana handed over himself to the army at the 3rd Division Headquarters in Moroto and promised to work with the UPDF and local authorities to persuade his fellow warriors to abandon the jungles and hand over their weapons voluntarily.
Renowned Cattle Rustler Hands Self to UPDF, Seeks Gov't Support12 Jul 2021, 16:41 Comments 136 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Karamojong cattle thieves
Mentioned: 3rd updf division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.