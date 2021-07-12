Stanley Ebele
Renowned Cattle Rustler Hands Self to UPDF, Seeks Gov't Support

12 Jul 2021, 16:41 Comments 136 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Updates
Reformed Warrior Achucu Receives Voluntary Disarmament Card from 3 Division Commander

In short
Peter Achucu Lokiru, a renowned raider responsible for raids in Karamoja and Turkana handed over himself to the army at the 3rd Division Headquarters in Moroto and promised to work with the UPDF and local authorities to persuade his fellow warriors to abandon the jungles and hand over their weapons voluntarily.

 

