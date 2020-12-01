Okello Emmanuel
Reopening of Livestock Markets Excite Bunyoro Cattle Keepers

1 Dec 2020, 15:49 Comments 136 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Cows at Sebigoro landing site in Kikuube district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Last week, the government announced the reopening of the markets. The decision has excited farmers in Bunyoro sub-region who say they underwent untold suffering for the past eight months without accessing Livestock markets.

 

