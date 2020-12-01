Reopening of Livestock Markets Excite Bunyoro Cattle Keepers

In short
Last week, the government announced the reopening of the markets. The decision has excited farmers in Bunyoro sub-region who say they underwent untold suffering for the past eight months without accessing Livestock markets.
Reopening of Livestock Markets Excite Bunyoro Cattle Keepers1 Dec 2020, 15:49 Comments 136 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Updates
In short
