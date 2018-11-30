Report Pins Police for Extorting Money from Sex Workers

In short
Susan Baluka, a Legal Officer with the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum-HRAPF says that the findings show that police is arresting women suspected of being sex workers to extort money from them because often the same police are not willing to investigate the cases.
Report Pins Police for Extorting Money from Sex Workers30 Nov 2018, 18:59 Comments 209 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.