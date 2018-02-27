Blanshe Musinguzi
19:54

Report: Tobacco Taxes Are Low, Should Take into Account Inflation, GDP

27 Feb 2018, 19:52 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Report reveals that tobacco taxes are Low Blanshe Musinguzi

Report reveals that tobacco taxes are Low Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
A report by Makerere University Economic Policy Research Centre EPRC has revealed that tobacco taxes in Uganda are too low to dissuade people from smoking. Uganda signed and ratified World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control WHOFCTC in 2007 which recommends that excise tax should make up 75 percent of the retail price. But the report reveals that in Uganda, excise taxes make up 31 percent of the retail price for cigarettes.

 

Tagged with: tobacco growing cigarette smoking

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.