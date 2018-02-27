Report: Tobacco Taxes Are Low, Should Take into Account Inflation, GDP

In short

A report by Makerere University Economic Policy Research Centre EPRC has revealed that tobacco taxes in Uganda are too low to dissuade people from smoking. Uganda signed and ratified World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control WHOFCTC in 2007 which recommends that excise tax should make up 75 percent of the retail price. But the report reveals that in Uganda, excise taxes make up 31 percent of the retail price for cigarettes.