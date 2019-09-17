Olive Nakatudde
07:49

Reported Torture in Safe Houses Tarnishing Country’s Image- Katikiro

17 Sep 2019, 07:47 Comments 301 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga with the State Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Amis Kakomo in the Lukiiko.

Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga with the State Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Amis Kakomo in the Lukiiko.

In short
Mayiga also called on police to step-up its Crime Intelligence and Investigations to stop the rampant murders and kidnaps in the country.

 

Tagged with: torture and kidnaps

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.