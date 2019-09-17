Reported Torture in Safe Houses Tarnishing Country’s Image- Katikiro

In short
Mayiga also called on police to step-up its Crime Intelligence and Investigations to stop the rampant murders and kidnaps in the country.
Reported Torture in Safe Houses Tarnishing Country’s Image- Katikiro17 Sep 2019, 07:47 Comments 301 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga with the State Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Amis Kakomo in the Lukiiko.
In short
Tagged with: torture and kidnaps
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.