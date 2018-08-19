In short
The fake news generators and even some of the elements of the Security forces are concentrating on the stoning of the Presidents car. Please, that is not the most serious problem here. That President has the capacity, either alone or in company with his personal security, to defend himself, not only against stone throwers but against any attacker.
Reports of Bobi Wine's Injuries are ‘Fake News' – Museveni19 Aug 2018, 18:42 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: security force police custody
Mentioned: jinja east bobi wine arua municipality bugiri municipality yoweri museveni makinfdye military barracks independent candidate kassiano wadri bugiri assistant inspector of police socialist party john michael women council kyadondo east robert kyagulanyi general court martial mityana municipality francis zaake police custody lubaga hospital donald trump
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.