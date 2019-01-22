Researcher Cautions Against Total Ban on Gambling

In short
Lakuma argues that the government should only ensure that the industry is regulated, instead of announcing a total ban. He suggests the creation of a gamblers database, monitoring of the economic status of the companies, limiting access to minors through identification, and the creation of gambling zones.
Researcher Cautions Against Total Ban on Gambling22 Jan 2019, 16:38 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
A betting house: government is planning to ban gambling Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.