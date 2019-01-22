Blanshe Musinguzi
Researcher Cautions Against Total Ban on Gambling

A betting house: government is planning to ban gambling courtesy photo

Lakuma argues that the government should only ensure that the industry is regulated, instead of announcing a total ban. He suggests the creation of a gamblers database, monitoring of the economic status of the companies, limiting access to minors through identification, and the creation of gambling zones.

 

