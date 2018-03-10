Dr. Sabastaino Rwengao, he heads a team of researchers addressing mechanisms for Resolving both Intra-State and Inter-State Conflicts Arising From Oil and Gas Developments in the Albertine Rift Valley. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Dr. Rwengabo, an expert in conflict processes, international security, Arms Control and International Relations says the threat of war has been diffused by diplomatic and bilateral arrangements over the last ten years.