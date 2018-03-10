In short
Dr. Rwengabo, an expert in conflict processes, international security, Arms Control and International Relations says the threat of war has been diffused by diplomatic and bilateral arrangements over the last ten years.
Researcher Rules out Oil War between Uganda and DRC Top story10 Mar 2018, 15:41 Comments 618 Views Politics Analysis
Dr. Sabastaino Rwengao, he heads a team of researchers addressing mechanisms for Resolving both Intra-State and Inter-State Conflicts Arising From Oil and Gas Developments in the Albertine Rift Valley.
