Michael Wambi
18:03

Researcher Rules out Oil War between Uganda and DRC Top story

10 Mar 2018, 15:41 Comments 618 Views Politics Analysis
Dr. Sabastaino Rwengao, he heads a team of researchers addressing mechanisms for Resolving both Intra-State and Inter-State Conflicts Arising From Oil and Gas Developments in the Albertine Rift Valley. Michael Wambi

Dr. Sabastaino Rwengao, he heads a team of researchers addressing mechanisms for Resolving both Intra-State and Inter-State Conflicts Arising From Oil and Gas Developments in the Albertine Rift Valley. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr. Rwengabo, an expert in conflict processes, international security, Arms Control and International Relations says the threat of war has been diffused by diplomatic and bilateral arrangements over the last ten years.

 

Tagged with: oil and gas sector oil war resource war resource curse
Mentioned: advocates coalition for development and environment ministry of energy and mineral development uganda drc east africa oil pipeline

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.