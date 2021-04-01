Researchers Embark on Another PrEP Study

Dr. Carolyne Akello, a researcher at MUJHU shows off the dapivirine vaginal ring. While WHO approved it's use as PrEP it's not yet adoptd in Uganda. Studies that established it's efficacy were done in Uganda.

In short

Dr Gatti Brenda Mirembe, the principal investigator on the study says that HIV negative women at high risk of HIV infection will be enrolled on a monthly pill to evaluate its effectiveness and safety in protecting them from acquiring the virus.