Researchers Envisage HIV, Contraceptive Combination Therapy

In short
According to Dr. Kusemererwa, the trials are looking at modifying the recently invented virginal ring such that besides HIV prevention, it can also protect the user from Sexually Transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies.
Researchers Envisage HIV, Contraceptive Combination Therapy3 Jul 2018, 07:57 Comments 193 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Science and technology Interview
In short
Tagged with: hiv prevention approaches alternatives for women vaginal microbicides multipurporse methods hiv and pregnancy prevention medical research council dr sylivia kusemererwe projects leader of international partnership for microbicides-ipm uganda virus research institute
Mentioned: medical research council/uganda virus research institute and london school of hygiene & tropical medicines- mrc/uvri &lshtm international partnership for microbicides-ipm
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.