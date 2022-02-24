EDSON KINENE
Researchers in Ankole Demand Funding for Scientific Innovations

Bruce Tumwine a banana farmer from Isingiro at the Graeter Ankole Symposuim

The researchers attending the Greater Ankole Symposium in Mbarara City argue that they need a financial boost to be able to facilitate the incubation processes of their innovations and achieve commercial value out of them.

 

