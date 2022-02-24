Researchers in Ankole Demand Funding for Scientific Innovations

In short
The researchers attending the Greater Ankole Symposium in Mbarara City argue that they need a financial boost to be able to facilitate the incubation processes of their innovations and achieve commercial value out of them.
Researchers in Ankole Demand Funding for Scientific Innovations24 Feb 2022, 12:06 Comments 79 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Greater Ankole Symposium
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.