Researchers Looking at Black Soldier Flies for Animal Feeds

In short
The lead Researcher, Edward Ssebbombo, says the innovation has potential to transform the agricultural sector in the country since it is easy to breed the said insects.
Researchers Looking at Black Soldier Flies for Animal Feeds10 Oct 2019, 12:25 Comments 132 Views Mpigi, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: animal feeds black soldier fly larvae processing animal feeds protein silver fish or soya bean
Mentioned: American Association for the Advancement of Science Edward Ssebbombo, the lead researcher Faculty of Agriculture Joseph Ssekandi, the Dean Faculty of Agriculture Sister Theopista Namutebi uganda martyrs university-nkozi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.