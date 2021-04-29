Researchers Start Study on Impact of Food and Beverage Advertising On Children

Dr. Florence Tushemerirwe , the Co - Investigator on the study says the kind of advertising that brands food with children's favorite cartoons is wrong

In short

This study which has been code named FACE – U lasts a year and will be conducted in cities and towns of Kampala, Wakiso, Kabale, Mbale and Kampala. In addition to assessing what children eat, the researchers will interview parents and policymakers in addition to assessing how often children targeted adverts run in the media.