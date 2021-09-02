Researchers Want Drug Regulators to Relax Approval Process for Covid-19 Herbal Treatments

In short
According to the researchers, the time needed to carry out trials to get approvals is too long given the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. They argue herbs are part and partial of the African lifestyle and are safe.
Researchers Want Drug Regulators to Relax Approval Process for Covid-19 Herbal Treatments2 Sep 2021, 19:55 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
Pamela Mawanda
Some of the COVID-19 Herbal Therapeutics that have been manufactured in Uganda to manage COVID-19
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Herbal Remedies COVID-19 Therapeutics: Researchers Want Drug Regulators to Relax Approval Process for Herbal Treatments COVIDEX Covylice
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.