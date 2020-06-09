Davis Buyondo
Reserve Force Officer Arrested For Arson Top story

Amos Ssuubi, who escaped with severe injuries. He is with his mother Joyce Namwanje at Masaka hospital. photo by Davis Buyondo

According to Ssuubi, his trouble with the suspect originates from the two month’s rent arrears worth Shillings 80,000 he owes him.

 

