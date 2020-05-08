Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Reserve Force Officer Killed after Shooting Two Civilians in Masaka

Major Flavia Terimulungi the UPDF Spokesperson for the UPDF Armoured Brigade in Masaka, she comfirms two officers are facing trail

Major Flavia Terimulungi, the Spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF armoured Brigade in Masaka, says the army killed the officer in their pursuit to arrest him after committing the crime.

 

