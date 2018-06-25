Resettlement Needs to Rise to 1.4 Million People- UNHCR

In short
According to its projections, Africa is likely to remain the region with the highest projected resettlement needs next year, led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC. According to the UNHCR report, 163,000 people from DRC will be in need of international resettlement in 2019 a 10 per cent increase on 2018.
Resettlement Needs to Rise to 1.4 Million People- UNHCR25 Jun 2018, 19:31 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.