Godfrey Mayengo
18:32

Residents Expel Headteacher from Village Over Defilement Allegations Top story

4 Dec 2018, 18:31 Comments 150 Views Crime Analysis
Kirugaruga residents conversing moments after chasing Masaaba from their village Christopher Kisekka

In short
William Mutashaba, the Wakiso Senior Education Officer, told URN that they have received several defilement allegations against Masaaba from residents and elders forcing them to interdict him.

 

Tagged with: defilement hea teacher defilement allegations
Mentioned: justus mweru masaaba magogo parish chairperson twagala police kakiri police station yusuf ssemujju wakiso senior education officer william mutashaba tafasi namayoga fred nyombi charles lwanga kirugaruga wakiso district

