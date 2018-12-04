In short
William Mutashaba, the Wakiso Senior Education Officer, told URN that they have received several defilement allegations against Masaaba from residents and elders forcing them to interdict him.
Residents Expel Headteacher from Village Over Defilement Allegations Top story4 Dec 2018, 18:31 Comments 150 Views Crime Analysis
Kirugaruga residents conversing moments after chasing Masaaba from their village Login to license this image from 1$.
