Residents Abandon Fishing over Operations of Fisheries Protection Unit

In short
James Makomeli mugoya the chairperson of Kasansa rice growers’ association says growing rice was the only option. He reveals that started growing rice three years back before he was joined by his other colleagues who also used to earn a living from fishing.
Residents Abandon Fishing over Operations of Fisheries Protection Unit28 Jul 2019, 12:27 Comments 149 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: fishermen resort to rice growing
Mentioned: FPU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.