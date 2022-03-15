Gabriel Mukisa
Residents Ask Gov’t for a General Market at Busia Export Zone

The Busia border export zone market sign post showing the design

In short
Stephen Ojuku, a resident of Bukalikha village says that they take their farm products into neighboring Kenya to look for a good market, but which is costly in terms of transport and risk of having their goods impounded by URA. They want the government to first construct a general market to enable them to sell their farm products at a good price so they can make a profit within Busia.

 

