Residents Ask Gov’t for a General Market at Busia Export Zone

Stephen Ojuku, a resident of Bukalikha village says that they take their farm products into neighboring Kenya to look for a good market, but which is costly in terms of transport and risk of having their goods impounded by URA. They want the government to first construct a general market to enable them to sell their farm products at a good price so they can make a profit within Busia.
Residents Ask Gov’t for a General Market at Busia Export Zone15 Mar 2022, 13:34 Comments 39 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Agriculture Updates
