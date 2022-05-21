In short
Dorecka Masika, a resident of Kilembe says the return of the health facility in the area has not yet addressed their plight of inadequate health services since 2020.
Residents Ask Gov't to Fully Equip Kilembe Mines Hospital21 May 2022, 11:37 Comments 73 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
Kilembe Mines Hospital was transfered adjuscent to the former structures that were destroyed by floods in 2020
