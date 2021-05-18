Okello Emmanuel
Residents, Budongo Sub County Officials Feud Over Land

18 May 2021, 15:03 Comments 54 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates

The contract to construct the 54-kilometre road was awarded to China Railway Number Seven group company limited. However, a row has now emerged between Budongo Sub County and area residents who are both claiming ownership of the same land.

 

