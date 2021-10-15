Residents Burn Motorcycle in Protest against Animal Theft in Mityana

In short
The appeal came after residents intercepted a group of suspected thieves who were carrying a calf and several goats allegedly stolen from Kyetume and Nalyankanja villages in Bulera sub-county.
Residents Burn Motorcycle in Protest against Animal Theft in Mityana15 Oct 2021, 08:17 Comments 165 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: livestock, theft, motorcycle
Mentioned: police, Mityana district,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.