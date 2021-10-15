Ephraim Kasozi
08:26

Residents Burn Motorcycle in Protest against Animal Theft in Mityana

15 Oct 2021, 08:17 Comments 165 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Report
Residents gather after burning motorcycle that was being used by thieves

Residents gather after burning motorcycle that was being used by thieves

In short
The appeal came after residents intercepted a group of suspected thieves who were carrying a calf and several goats allegedly stolen from Kyetume and Nalyankanja villages in Bulera sub-county.

 

