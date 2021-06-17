Residents Decry Jinja-Kampala Express Highway Compensation Delays

In short
According to the residents, it is now three years since Uganda National Roads Authority -UNRA valued their land and properties for compensation and asked them to open up bank accounts, but shockingly, they haven’t received a single coin, yet they were stopped from carrying out any other development activities on their land.
Residents Decry Jinja-Kampala Express Highway Compensation Delays17 Jun 2021, 16:11 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Allan Ssempebwa Godfrey Bwire Jumah Kasonga, a landlord Moses Okwera Mugisha an area councilor Sharone Muteesi another resident
Mentioned: Jinja Kampala Express highway Mutungo zone III in Kakawa Division Uganda National Road Authority-UNRA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.