Basaija Idd
16:24

Residents Decry Poor Services at Bundibugyo General Hospital

6 Jan 2022, 16:19 Comments 148 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Health Updates
The non-functional X-ray machine at Bundibugyo general hospital, its has been out of service for three years now

In short
Dr. Amon Bwambale, the Medical Superintendent says the hospital ran out of essential drugs before the planned next cycle of delivery by National Medical Stores-NMS. He adds that the hospital has spent more than three years without an X-ray machine which has affected the handling of medical emergencies.

 

