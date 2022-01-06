In short
Dr. Amon Bwambale, the Medical Superintendent says the hospital ran out of essential drugs before the planned next cycle of delivery by National Medical Stores-NMS. He adds that the hospital has spent more than three years without an X-ray machine which has affected the handling of medical emergencies.
Residents Decry Poor Services at Bundibugyo General Hospital
The non-functional X-ray machine at Bundibugyo general hospital, its has been out of service for three years now
