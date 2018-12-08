In short
The landing site that has a population of 567 people was closed last month on the orders of the regional Fisheries Protection Unit Commander, Lt. Richard Omara. It is alleged that residents were engaged in illegal fishing practices.
Residents Demand Reopening of Bugula Landing Site
Mentioned: fish protection unit fishing community local leaders
