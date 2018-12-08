Derick Kissa
Residents Demand Reopening of Bugula Landing Site

8 Dec 2018
Bugula landing site in Katosi town council,Mukono distrcit Derick Kissa

Bugula landing site in Katosi town council,Mukono distrcit

The landing site that has a population of 567 people was closed last month on the orders of the regional Fisheries Protection Unit Commander, Lt. Richard Omara. It is alleged that residents were engaged in illegal fishing practices.

 

