Residents Demand Reopening of Maruzi Ranch Boundaries

In short
Maruzi land measuring approximately 64 square kilometres has been home to more than 1,500 squatters since 1995. In 2019, the government leased 54 square miles of the Ranch land for 50 years to Hill Side Agricultural Investment limited for the establishment of Palm Oil production. However, some residents surrounding the project site are accusing the investor of encroaching into their land.
Residents Demand Reopening of Maruzi Ranch Boundaries21 Nov 2021, 12:14 Comments 188 Views Apac, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.