Residents Drag NFA to Court Over Evictions in Buvuma

More than 1,000 individuals were evicted from land covering up to six villages which formed part of the Forest Reserve that had been encroached on by residents, some of who had erected permanent structures on the land. The eviction was effected by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces in 2014.
Residents Drag NFA to Court Over Evictions in Buvuma21 Sep 2019, 14:17 Comments 116 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Court Security Report
