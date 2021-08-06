Julius Ocungi
17:53

Residents Erect Structures On Kitgum-Kidepo Road Reserves Targeting Compensation

6 Aug 2021, 17:50 Comments 98 Views Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
one of the Banana plantation sitting on a road reserve along Kitgum-kidepo road in Omiya Anyima Subcounty Kitgum District. Photo By Julius Ocungi

one of the Banana plantation sitting on a road reserve along Kitgum-kidepo road in Omiya Anyima Subcounty Kitgum District. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
The government has planned to upgrade the 115 kilometers stretch of road from Kitgum Municipality to Orom Sub-county connecting to Karenge District from gravel to bitumen standard.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.