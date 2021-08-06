Residents Erect Structures On Kitgum-Kidepo Road Reserves Targeting Compensation

In short
The government has planned to upgrade the 115 kilometers stretch of road from Kitgum Municipality to Orom Sub-county connecting to Karenge District from gravel to bitumen standard.
Residents Erect Structures On Kitgum-Kidepo Road Reserves Targeting Compensation6 Aug 2021, 17:50 Comments 98 Views Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
one of the Banana plantation sitting on a road reserve along Kitgum-kidepo road in Omiya Anyima Subcounty Kitgum District. Photo By Julius Ocungi
