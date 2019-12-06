Residents Flee Homes amid UMEME Operation in Bwaise

In short
Many people were seen closing their houses and others gathered on roadsides as heavily guarded UMEME officials went knocking door to door. By midday, nine people had been detained at Kawempe police Station having been found at houses that are illegally connected to the national grid.
Residents Flee Homes amid UMEME Operation in Bwaise6 Dec 2019, 14:45 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
