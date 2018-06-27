Residents Task District Officials to Explain Poor Service Delivery

Ernest Kiiza, the minister for bunyoro affairs attacking Hoima district Engineer Julius Ssentamu over poor service delivery during the Baraza forum. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The residents doubted the expenditures presented by district authorities stating that despite the allocations, major roads in the area were still impassable. They tasked the departmental heads from the education, works, production and health sectors to explain why services are not efficiently rendered to the community.