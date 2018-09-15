Residents, Hospital Bicker over Improper Placenta Disposal

In short
They argue that the open disposal attracts dogs and vultures which frequent the centre to collect and eat the placenta and that a foul stench from rotting placenta now fills the air across the neighborhood.
Residents, Hospital Bicker over Improper Placenta Disposal15 Sep 2018, 15:31 Comments 103 Views Kabale, Uganda Health Analysis
Rubaya Health Centre IV in Ndorwa County West, Kabale District Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.