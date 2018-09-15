Samuel Amanya
15:44

Residents, Hospital Bicker over Improper Placenta Disposal

15 Sep 2018, 15:31 Comments 103 Views Kabale, Uganda Health Analysis
Rubaya Health Centre IV in Ndorwa County West, Kabale District Samuel Amanya

Rubaya Health Centre IV in Ndorwa County West, Kabale District Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
They argue that the open disposal attracts dogs and vultures which frequent the centre to collect and eat the placenta and that a foul stench from rotting placenta now fills the air across the neighborhood.

 

Tagged with: placenta pit rubaya health centre iv disposal

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.