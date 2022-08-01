Residents Impound Illicit Waragi From Police House

In short
John Robert Adupa, the LC 3 chairperson of Lotisan sub-county, says the police officer together with his wife has been trading in illicit waragi for a long time in their rented room in Kidepo trading center.
Residents Impound Illicit Waragi From Police House1 Aug 2022, 09:21 Comments 114 Views Karamoja, Uganda Security Crime Report
police officers loading waragi seized from the room belonging to the friend of the police officer suspected to be trading in waragi
