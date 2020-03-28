Residents Irked by Queues of Trucks Clogged at Busia Border

In short
Hundreds of fuel tankers, cargo and sugarcane trucks have been parked along the streets across the town, after they were blocked from entering Kenya in the wake of border closure at a time when the world is battling to tame coronavirus disease.
Residents Irked by Queues of Trucks Clogged at Busia Border28 Mar 2020, 15:35 Comments 140 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Health Misc Updates

