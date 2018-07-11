Peter Labeja
Apaa Residents Take Refuge At UN Offices In Gulu

11 Jul 2018, 14:22 Comments 108 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Security Breaking news
Some Of The Residents Inside UN Compound In Gulu Town Peter Labeja

In short
The group was welcomed by UN employees who refused to speak to the press. The residents say they fled Apaa fearing the persistent threats of evictions and torture perpetrated by government which has failed to protect their rights to land.

 

