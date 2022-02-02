Residents of Apaa Township Flee Homes to Evade Arrest

In short
The residents especially men from the villages of Juka, Wee-Yoo in Kal Acut, and Junction say that they have abandoned their homes and fled to the bushes or homes of relatives for fear of being arrested by security personnel or attacked by their counterparts the Madi tribesmen of Adjumani district.
Residents of Apaa Township Flee Homes to Evade Arrest2 Feb 2022, 14:25 Comments 88 Views Amuru, Uganda Human rights Security Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: violent conflicts in Apaa township
Mentioned: Apaa Township
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.