Derick Kissa
11:13

Residents Protest Stench From Dumping Site

6 Aug 2018, 07:09 Comments 247 Views Buikwe, Uganda Health Local government Report
Residents destroying the pipes that are used at the dumping site Derick Kissa

Residents destroying the pipes that are used at the dumping site

In short
Fred Bamwine, the Buikwe Resident District Commissioner, said he is aware of the problem and has directed the owners of the factory to stop dumping waste in the area or risk having their company closed.

 

