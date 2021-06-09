In short
Charles Mukalazi, the Bussi sub-county LC 3 chairperson says that the hippos have caused trouble for people working on the shores of the lake and those on the island. He claims that in the past the hippos have killed over 30 people in the sub-county.
Residents of Bussi in fear of the Hippos Roaming the Island
