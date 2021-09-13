In short
Residents in the area say that they are currently living in fear of destruction and deaths due to the resurgence of heavy rains which started last month and have been accompanied by sights of floods.
Residents of Elegu Township Petition Ecweru Over Flooding Top story13 Sep 2021, 08:52 Comments 232 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Human rights Business and finance Breaking news
State Minister Musa Ecweru in gumboots with a team of engineers during the visit to Elegu Township. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Mentioned: Elegu Township
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.