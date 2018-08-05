Derick Kissa
Residents Of Tongolo Abandon Homes Due To Heavy Rains

some of the houses that were abandoned at Tongolo trading centre Derick Kissa

some of the houses that were abandoned at Tongolo trading centre

Over 30 families in tongolo village in Njeru municipality have abandoned their homes due to heavy rains that flood in their houses ending up destroying them and their properties. They have resorted to renting and others have shifted to other villages.

 

