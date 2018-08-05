Residents Of Tongolo Abandon Homes Due To Heavy Rains

In short
Over 30 families in tongolo village in Njeru municipality have abandoned their homes due to heavy rains that flood in their houses ending up destroying them and their properties. They have resorted to renting and others have shifted to other villages.
Residents Of Tongolo Abandon Homes Due To Heavy Rains5 Aug 2018, 22:53 Comments 104 Views Buikwe, Uganda Environment Local government Report
Tagged with: abandon homes tongolo village heavy rains properties destroyed
Mentioned: residents local leaders
