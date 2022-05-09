Mwesige Joel
17:42

Residents Petition CAO Protesting Replacement of Health Center In-charge

9 May 2022, 17:39 Comments 89 Views Ntoroko, Uganda Health Human rights Local government Updates
The petition from the locals and Lc3 chairpersons (6)

The petition from the locals and Lc3 chairpersons (6)

In short
Ntoroko Chief Administrative Officer, Anselm Kyaligonza told URN in an interview that transfers are normal and it's for the betterment of the facility. He explained that they have commenced investigations into the intentions of those involved in the petition.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.