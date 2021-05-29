In short
Hassan Mugenyi, the campaign focal person, says the Bugoma forest is a habitat for different wild animals, medicinal plants. He says that the destruction of the forest reserve has forced wild animals that used to settle in the forest to raid peoples’ gardens and homes in search of food.
Residents Petition Museveni Over Bugoma Forest Give Away
29 May 2021
