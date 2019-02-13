In short
Residents led by the village chairperson, George Kiwanuka argue that the 20 million shillings allocated for the construction of the 5 stance toilet was allegedly misappropriated.
Residents Petition RDC over Shoddy Latrine Construction 13 Feb 2019
Namirembe fishing village chairperson showing poorly constructed toilet Login to license this image from 1$.
