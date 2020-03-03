EDSON KINENE
12:22

Residents Petition Sub County Leadership Over UGX 40M from UWA

3 Mar 2020

In short
Baguma, says, the received forty million from Uganda Wildlife through the Sub county leadership but Tumwesigye who received the money at first gave them ten million and later gave them Five million saying they have no balance left.

 

Tagged with: Fraud Misuse of money Uganda wildlife Authority Wild Animals
Mentioned: Kazoora Brodiz

