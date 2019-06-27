In short
Despite being close to the Airport, and hosting both historical and tourism features, the road to Kigungu remains in a deplorable state, filled with potholes and dust. The second access route to Kigungu was blocked by Aviation Security to pave way for the completion of the new cargo centre of the airport.
Residents Plead with UNRA to Tarmac Road to Kigungu Landing Site
27 Jun 2019
Entebbe, Uganda
