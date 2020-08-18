In short
Juliet Nabirye, a resident of Budhumbuli west village, says the incident has triggered tension at the facility as both patients and health workers fear going to the outpatient department where the body is being kept.
Residents Protest Absence of Mortuary Top story18 Aug 2020, 16:15 Comments 143 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: body deceased department health health worker mortuary patient resident
Mentioned: Bugembe Jinja Susan Angom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.