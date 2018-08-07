Lira District On the Spot for Parceling Out Police Land

In short
Dr. Jacob Oweta, the Lira District Land Board Chairperson, says the process of allocation has temporarily been halted pending clearance from court. He says the land in question was allocated local investors for commercial and residential use.
Lira District On the Spot for Parceling Out Police Land7 Aug 2018, 11:11 Comments 197 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Copy of the public notice sent out by the Chief Administrative Officer,Mark Tivu
