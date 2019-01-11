Ronald Odongo
Residents Protest Delayed Lira-Kamdini Road Works

The 66km road was last rehabilitated between 2008 and 2009 by the Government. Despite several appeals to the government, the road is still in a bad state. It is filled with many potholes, the road is also very narrow.

 

